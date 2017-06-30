Man on lam after bail from window

BAR HARBOR — A Southwest Harbor man arrested Sunday on an active warrant is on the run after escaping from the Bar Harbor Police Station.

Neil Long, 24, was arrested on the warrant and for violating his bail conditions. While in custody at the police station, he reportedly was able to crawl out of a first-floor window. When located, Long will face an additional charge of escape, police said.

A man found passed out on the grass Sunday was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs. After being checked by EMTs, he was released to a family member.

The highway department notified police Monday that someone added yellow lines to a tennis court at the town’s ballfields. The lines were added by a group of pickleball players with tape. They were asked to remove the lines and “not do it again.”

An intoxicated man found inside a Salisbury Cove residence early Saturday was warned not to return after the people living there declined to press charges. Police said the man arrived by taxi at what he thought was a friend’s home and went inside.

A rear-end collision Monday on Route 102 in Town Hill occurred when a driver stopped quickly to avoid striking a vehicle that made an abrupt turn.

Abigail Irvine, 19, of Tremont had stopped her 2009 Subaru when it was struck by a 1999 Mercury driven by James Ginn, 59, of Southwest Harbor.

Miller Dupuis, 47, of Warwick, R.I., was summonsed Sunday on a charge of operating after suspension.

Three people were arrested for driving while intoxicated during the past week.

Noah Krisiewicz, 21, of Pottstown, Pa., was arrested early Monday on a charge of operating while under the influence (OUI).

Joshua Berger, 33, of Union City, N.J., was arrested Sunday on an OUI charge. Bubba Nelson, 33, of Summerdale, Ala., was arrested June 22 and charged with OUI.

A complaint of a disorderly customer Friday at a downtown bar led to a trip to court for a Bar Harbor man.

Gregory Scott, 22, was summonsed on a charge of violating his bail conditions.

Rachel Bennett, 25, of Mount Desert was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant for failure to pay a fine. She later was released on bail.

A group of intoxicated and unruly people were walking through people’s yards early Friday. Police searched but failed to locate the liquored-up loudmouths.

Paul Hamblen, 23, of Bar Harbor was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Police received a complaint Friday morning of a suspicious male near Eagle Lake. The person, who said he was involved in a fantasy scavenger hunt, was told to move on.

Officer Soren Sundberg took an injured groundhog to Acadia Wildlife Foundation in Town Hill Friday for treatment.

A bicycle was reported stolen June 22.

A traffic stop Friday resulted in the arrest of a Bar Harbor man.

Wesley Hamor, 35, was arrested on a warrant charging him with not complying with a contempt order and summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension.

Mount Desert

A Southwest Harbor teenager escaped injury Friday when her car struck a utility pole in Seal Harbor.

Sydney Kachmar, 16, was turning onto the Dodge Point Road from a private driveway when she reportedly hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal, sending her 2012 Subaru off the road and into the pole. The Subaru is considered a total loss.

John Newhall, 84, of Narberth, Pa., was arrested Friday on a charge of obstructing governmental administration following a traffic stop.

Police recovered a lost wallet in Northeast Harbor on June 22. The woman who owns the wallet reported $250 in cash was missing.

Southwest Harbor

A 38-year-old resident was arrested Friday after police located a vehicle that crashed on the Seal Cove Road.

The driver, Matthew Smart, was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence of drugs and summonsed on a charge of failure to report an accident by the quickest means.

Kaisa Mann, 28, of Portland was summonsed Sunday on a charge of OUI.

Trenton

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a report June 22 of someone driving with an unsecured child sitting on the passenger’s lap. Deputies failed to locate the vehicle.

Swans Island

Deputy Rob Morang investigated a dog bite complaint June 22. The injured party did not want to take any legal action.