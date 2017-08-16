Man indicted for armed standoff

ELLSWORTH — A Seal Harbor man accused of a series of crimes on Mount Desert Island that prompted a police response that ended with an armed standoff in Gouldsboro was among those indicted last week by a Hancock County grand jury.

Alan “A.J.” Walton, 32, was indicted Aug. 10 on 17 separate counts for several incidents that began in the early morning hours of June 27 and ended later that day. Walton was indicted on single counts of robbery, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, eluding an officer, stealing drugs, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, terrorizing, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, refusing to submit to arrest, criminal threatening, driving to endanger, criminal speed, theft, operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

The grand jury also indicted Walton on charges of theft and unauthorized use of property for an alleged car theft Jan. 28 in Bar Harbor and with burglary and two counts of theft for a Jan. 27 incident in Trenton.

The June 27 series of events began shortly after 3:30 a.m. when Mount Desert police received a report of a pickup truck being stolen from a home on the Jordan Pond Road in Seal Harbor. Less than five minutes later, Officer Jarod Hardy spotted the truck on Route 3 near The Tarn heading into Bar Harbor. Hardy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later determined to be Walton, drove off at a high rate of speed, leading the officer on a chase that went through downtown Bar Harbor and north on Route 3.

Reaching Hulls Cove, Walton drove the wrong direction on the one-way section of the construction area with the officer in pursuit. When speeds topped 100 mph, the officer slowed and attempted to follow at a safe distance, police said.

The truck turned left at the traffic light at the head of the island and turned onto Route 102, heading south. At that point, the officer lost sight of the truck.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Hardy saw the truck on the Indian Point Road and again attempted to stop the driver. Walton sped off at speeds greater than 80 mph, causing Hardy to back off a second time.

Walton wasn’t identified as the driver until police received a 9 a.m. report of a domestic assault at a residence near Sweet Pea Farm in Bar Harbor. Walton allegedly assaulted his estranged domestic partner, with whom his bail conditions stipulated he was to have no contact. Walton left in the stolen truck before police arrived, spurring a manhunt involving all island police departments, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police and agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

That afternoon, Maine State Police received a tip that Walton was passed out on a couch in the Gouldsboro village of Prospect Harbor.

State police, sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Gouldsboro Police Department, Maine Marine Patrol and Maine Warden Service responded, surrounding the house at a safe distance. At one point, Walton was spotted in an upstairs window pointing a rifle at law enforcement officers.

Walton surrendered to police only after his mother, Theresa Hanson, ignoring police orders, snuck into the back door of the home and convinced him to give himself up. Hanson later was charged with obstructing governmental administration.

A Tremont man, 39-year-old Kevin Scott, was indicted on 13 counts for a June 2 incident where he allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a handgun following an argument during a volleyball game.

According to a Maine State Police report, Trooper Gavin Endre responded to a 911 call from a woman on the Tremont Road saying another woman had approached her saying “Help me, he has a gun” before running into the woods. Once located, the alleged victim told the trooper she was Scott’s girlfriend and that she drove off after they had an argument while playing volleyball at a friend’s house.

The woman said she returned to the friend’s home after Scott apologized in text messages and picked him up. She told the trooper Scott then grabbed her face and threatened to choke her. The trooper verified that he observed bruises. Once underway, Scott, who was not driving, opened the vehicle’s console and pulled out her handgun, inserted the ammunition clip, cocked it and began to threaten her, according to the report.

The woman stopped the vehicle and ran into the woods. Scott threw the gun and the woman’s purse onto the ground, which two witnesses reportedly observed. The handgun was recovered as evidence.

After Scott began walking away, the woman got back in the truck and began to drive off. Scott jumped in and later got behind the wheel. Concerned about his erratic driving, she asked him to slow down and got ready to jump out. Scott allegedly pushed her out and drove off. He was located on the Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor and taken into custody by Officer Franklin Burke of the Southwest Harbor Police Department. According to the report, an intoxilyzer test administered four hours after Scott was taken into custody showed he had a blood alcohol level of .08 percent.

Also among the 18 people indicted last week was Joseph Gallagher, 34, of Trenton.

Gallagher was indicted on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal mischief for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at their home in Trenton on June 13. The criminal mischief charge stems from Gallagher allegedly destroying or damaging the victim’s property, including her eyeglasses and artwork, according to court documents.