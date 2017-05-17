Man charged in porn case

ELLSWORTH — A Hall Quarry resident charged with possession of child pornography made his initial appearance Tuesday in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court.

Patrick T. Perry, 66, has been charged with Class C possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under the age of 12 and with Class D possession of sexually explicit material. The charges follow an investigation by the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit that began last fall.

Perry has a prior conviction for possessing child pornography, according to Lt. David Kerns of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police departments.

Perry came to the attention of local police on Sept. 21 after a probation officer reported a probationer had said the Mount Desert man was in possession of illegal pornography, Kerns said. Perry was not on probation at that time.

In mid-October, the computer crimes unit took charge of the investigation, seizing Perry’s computer equipment. After reviewing material on the computer and determining that it contained images of child pornography, state police sent the results to local police, who referred the matter to the district attorney’s office.

Perry was summonsed on the charges in April upon the recommendation of the district attorney, Kerns said.

The Class C child pornography charge is a felony level crime. If convicted, Perry faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Perry is scheduled to next appear in court in June for a disposition conference.