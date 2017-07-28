Man busted in scooter tipping

BAR HARBOR — Police are unsure why a Brooklin man reportedly decided early Sunday to tip over a police department motor scooter parked near the rear door of the police station. They are sure, however, the act was not an accident – a dispatcher watched the incident on a surveillance camera as it occurred.

Christopher Pert, 26, was arrested on a criminal mischief charge and taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth. The scooter was damaged, police said.

Finding a parking space downtown this time of year is almost impossible, and some drivers are paying the price for violating parking regulations. Between July 17 and the morning of July 25, 129 parking tickets were issued.

A New Hampshire woman was arrested early Monday after police responded to an altercation at a motel.

Nina Ojeda, 29, of Dover, N.H., was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating a protection order.

Sgt. Leigh Guildford was able Saturday to notify the owner of a 2014 Cadillac that the keys had been turned in to police. The sergeant drove around pushing the emergency button on the key fob that activates the horn until he located the vehicle. He then left a note telling the owner that police had the keys.

The marquee of The Criterion Theatre was damaged July 20 when it was struck by a motor home.

Laird Prouty, 64, of Portland, Ore., was pulling into a parking space in front of the theater when the top of the motor home hit the marquee. Police said glass was broken and portions of the marquee bent. No estimate of the damage was available.

Two drivers were charged with impaired operation last week.

On July 20, a complaint of a vehicle swerving in and out of traffic on Route 3 resulted in the arrest of a driver from Fletchers Landing. Torrey Garland, 40, was charged with operating while under the influence of drugs.

On Saturday, Morgana Flaherty, 34, of Nashua, N.H., was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence (OUI).

An argument over a set of headphones resulted in the July 19 arrest of a man from Milo.

According to police, Jonathan Jones, 35, and a woman walked into the lobby of the police station while arguing about a pair of earbuds. As the quarrel escalated, the pair was asked to calm down. They didn’t, and Jones was arrested on three active warrants charging him with failure to pay fines.

Mount Desert

Southwest Harbor police assisted Mount Desert police in stopping a driver who allegedly left the scene of a domestic assault early Tuesday in Northeast Harbor.

Cameron Faulkingham, 23, of Mount Desert was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal mischief and domestic violence terrorizing. Police said the alleged victim came to the police station just before 1 a.m. to report she had been assaulted. Faulkingham had driven off from the residence before police arrived and was stopped on Main Street in Southwest Harbor.

A Hancock man was arrested July 20 following a complaint of an erratic driver on Route 102.

Dylan Knowlton, 23, was charged with OUI and violating the conditions of his release.

Police on July 19 received a complaint that someone had placed a flag on the large rock offshore at the Somes Pond swimming area. An officer checked the area, but the flag was gone.

A 2012 Ford is considered a total loss as the result of a July 19 rear-end collision on Route 198.

The driver of the Ford, Mary Webster, 69, of Arlington, Va., was unable to stop before hitting the rear end of a 2016 Hyundai driven by Christopher Carcanague, 43, of Havertown, Pa.

Police are investigating a July 19 burglary at a seasonal residence on Long Pond.

Southwest Harbor

A New Hampshire man was arrested Saturday for alleged drunken driving.

Gregory Lewis, 25, of Nashua, N.H., was charged with OUI.

The previous day, Friday, another New Hampshire resident was charged with an alcohol-related violation.

Gabriel Dicker, 32, of Dover, N.H., was summonsed on a charge of violating conditions of his release after being stopped for allegedly driving above the speed limit on Route 102. According to police, Dicker’s conditions include no possession or consumption of alcohol.

Police are investigating the theft of a diamond ring reported stolen on July 18 from a Forest Avenue residence.

On July 18, a Tremont resident reported vandalism to a vehicle parked in Southwest Harbor.

Swans Island

A cell phone was reported stolen on July 20. Officer Rob Morang noted that there is a suspect and the phone has been returned to the owner.