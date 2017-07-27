Man busted on 15 warrants

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A little sleuthing by police here led to the arrest Tuesday of an alleged hit-and-run driver who claimed to be someone else.

Police received a call around 11 a.m. that a box truck had hit a sign at Gott’s Store and driven off. Officer Nick Hardwick Jr. located the vehicle on Main Street and pulled it over. The driver was unable to produce a license or other identification.

“He said he lost his wallet,” Chief Alan Brown said.

The driver did give a name and other information and, after an accident report was done, was released from the scene. Still, there were questions.

“Things didn’t add up, so Nick started to do some digging,” Brown said.

The officer discovered that the driver was Troy Woodman, 35, of Bucksport – not who he said he was. Making matters worse was that there were numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The box truck is owned by a business on Swans Island, Brown said. Police, knowing that Woodman would be returning to the island that afternoon on the Swans Island ferry, watched for him on his return trip through Southwest Harbor. He was stopped around 1:45 p.m. and taken into custody.

Woodman had 15 outstanding warrants for his arrest from five different counties: Knox, Waldo, Cumberland, Kennebec and Lincoln. Six warrants were for bail violations, five for theft, two for forgery and two for failure to appear in court. He was arrested on those charges and taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth. Brown said Woodman additionally was summonsed on two counts of operating after suspension – one count for the morning incident, the other for the afternoon stop – and two counts of violating conditions of release.