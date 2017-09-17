Make way for trawl survey

AUGUSTA — The fall groundfish trawl survey conducted by the state of Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) is scheduled to begin Oct. 2 in New Hampshire, working east to Lubec.

Ahead of the survey, the DMR hopes to move lobster traps and other gear within the area that will be surveyed.

The Maine-New Hampshire trawl survey provides valuable information for the management of important commercially harvested species. Not completing all of the proposed tows could jeopardize the use of DMR data for state and federal lobster and finfish management.

Fishermen can avoid the need for Marine Patrol to handle gear by clearing an area of gear one-eighth of a mile on either side of the 1 nautical mile towline for the day of the tow.

For detailed charts or latitude-longitude or TD coordinates of tow locations, contact Matt Cieri at 633-9520 or [email protected].

The survey boat Robert Michael monitors VHF Channels 16 and 13 and a boat cell phone, 557-5276.