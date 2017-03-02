Major damage as vehicles vault pole

BAR HARBOR — Drivers navigating the construction areas along Route 3 here have had to dodge more than their fair share of road hazards. Vehicles in recent weeks have had tires flattened by crater-like potholes and undercarriages damaged by logs and rocks on the roadway. On Sunday, it was a utility pole lying on the road.

The first driver to encounter the pole – Seamus O’Brien of Bar Harbor – was southbound in Hulls Cove when his 2006 Honda struck the pole, damaging the front driver’s side of the vehicle. The impact caused the pole to roll further into the roadway, where it was run over by another southbound vehicle driven by Matthew Kennedy, 21, of Liberty Hill, Texas.

Kennedy and his three passengers were unharmed. His 2002 Ford sustained major damage. According to police, the undercarriage was so damaged that the car’s engine was no longer supported and was resting on the ground. Fluids that leaked from the vehicle were cleaned up by the Bar Harbor Fire Department.

Construction workers have been storing new poles alongside the road for future installation. Some of these poles were laid down atop deep snow. Police theorize that the recent warm weather caused the snow to melt, causing the pole to roll onto the road.

According to Lt. David Kerns, it still is unclear who is responsible for the damage to the vehicles.