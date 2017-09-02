Maine Marine Fare set

SEARSPORT — Maine Marine Fare, a two-day symposium on Sept. 9 and 10 at the Penobscot Marine Museum, focuses on what people take from and eat from the sea off the Maine coast.

Author Paul Greenberg will give a keynote address at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Greenberg, a James Beard Award winner and author of “Four Fish” and “American Catch,” as well as lead correspondent of the 2017 PBS documentary “Fish on My Plate,” will talk about the state of the seas and the abundance (or lack) of seafood.

Panel sessions will begin immediately following the keynote.

Natalie Springuel of Bar Harbor, from Maine Sea Grant, will chair a panel surveying the Gulf of Maine’s wild fisheries and current issues surrounding traditionally harvested species and sustainability. Panelists will include Carl Wilson, director of the Bureau of Marine Science at the Maine Department of Marine Resources; Bob Steneck, professor of marine sciences at the University of Maine; and Carla Guenther, senior scientist at the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries.

On Sunday, food historian Sandy Oliver will kick off the day at 1 p.m. with a discussion of historical methods of preserving and preparing Maine seafood. A panel of Maine chefs, moderated by journalist-food writer Nancy Harmon Jenkins, will consider what we are eating from our waters now. Other panels will discuss aquaculture and fish farming, seafood marketing, fisheries journalism and other topics.

Demonstrations and tastings will follow. Three oyster growers with distinct methods of growing and harvesting will discuss their methods.

Other demonstrators will include Richard Penfold of Stonington Smoked Fish and Ravin ‘Bas’ Nakjaroen of Camden’s Long Grain Restaurant.

Maine Marine Fare will end with a “Food from Our Seas” dinner prepared by chef Sam Hayward with the assistance of Ladleah Dunn. Hayward, named “Best Chef in the Northeast” by the James Beard Association, is co-owner and executive chef of Fore Street Restaurant in Portland. Dunn is a chef, gardener, food consultant and boatbuilder in Lincolnville.

Tickets are limited for tastings and dinner. Tickets cost $15 for Saturday’s discussions, $40 for Sunday, including tastings, and $75 for Sunday night’s dinner.

Saturday and Sunday ticket prices include museum admission. Museum member discounts are available. For tickets or more information, visit www.penobscotmarinemuseum.org or call 548-2529.