‘Maine Calling’ live from COA

BAR HARBOR — Maine Public Radio’s midday current affairs program, “Maine Calling,” will be broadcast live from College of the Atlantic’s Champlain Institute: American Democracy on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The broadcast begins at 1 p.m. in the Thomas S. Gates Jr. Community Center and is free and open to the public.

Host Jennifer Rooks and constitutional scholar Jeffrey Rosen will discuss past and present constitutional issues. Rosen is the president and chief executive officer of the National Constitution Center and the curator of COA’s 2017 Champlain Institute.

“By looking as questions such as, ‘Are we in a constitutional crisis or is the system working the way it’s supposed to?’ we’re encouraging people to approach the news from a constitutional rather than a political perspective,” Rosen said. “We’ve assembled top scholars and thought leaders from all political perspectives to look at how we can translate the Madisonian Constitution in a polarized age.”

“Maine Calling” is an interactive radio program hosted by Maine Public Radio News Director Keith Shortall and Public Affairs Host Jennifer Rooks and produced by Jonathan Smith and Cindy Han. Airing live Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. on Fridays) and available anytime online, the show brings conversations on a wide variety of topics to the people of Maine. Listeners are encouraged to participate in the program via phone, email and social media.

COA audience members will be encouraged to submit questions for Rosen, and the broadcast will be followed by a special question-and-answer session with Rooks.

The College of the Atlantic Champlain Institute is an annual, weeklong public forum for ideas and conversations around a topic each year. Visit coa.edu/champlaininstitute or email Lynn Boulger at [email protected]. Visit coa.edu/calendar.