Mace at IRW

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Taylor Bigler Mace was recently hired as the new community engagement coordinator at Island Readers & Writers.

In her position, she will oversee IRW’s communications strategy and volunteer program. She also will help implement communitywide literacy events, assist the executive director in developing a robust stewardship program to support IRW’s mission and serve as clerk for the board of directors.

Mace most recently covered sports and maritimes for the Mount Desert Islander. Prior to that, she covered the Bucksport area for The Ellsworth American. She also has covered politics and pop culture in Boston and Washington, D.C.

Mace holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of New Orleans and a master’s degree in journalism from Boston University. She lives with her family in Bass Harbor.