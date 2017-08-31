Lynnette wins Warburg trophy

MOUNT DESERT — A couple of Luders joined the cruising class boats in the Great Harbor Sunday for two pursuit-style races for the Max Warburg trophy.

Labor Day series racing and the Davenport pursuit race are planned for this weekend, but that will be the end of the summer’s racing for all but the Luders, which race Saturdays in September.

A calm morning eventually gave way to blue sky and a building sea breeze from the south. Ten boats gathered at mark Q and eventually got going at 11:20 a.m. in a staggered start. Sailors were headed to the green can between Little Gott and Placentia islands and could skate over the Bass Harbor Bar or head south of Great and Little Gott islands before turning to the finish. Everyone opted for no spinnakers in the first race and then went for spinnakers in the second race with the same course in reverse. The finish was off Greening Island at mark H.

Cybelle crushed the first race with a 4-minute victory over Ranger and Fleetwing as they chose the shorter and more northern route. A gyre of calm breeze dropped in during the start of the second race and many boats found that they had gotten too far away from the starting line just as the tide was changing, too.

Domino was leading most of the way in to the Great Harbor but gybed towards Manset and lost pressure relative to the boats that held high towards Cranberry. Lynnette, Hard Rain and Dreadnought snuck through, and Antares squeezed in just before Cybelle. Lynnette with Mike Cook on the helm won the last cruising class series of 2017.

Final results

Lynnette, Mike Cook

Cybelle, David Rockefeller

Dreadnought, Joe Weber

Hard Rain, Kelsey Carr Squires

Ranger, Ken Weg

Fleetwing, Gary and Steve Madeira

Domino, Ned Johnston

Antares, Wells Bacon

Sidewinder, Tom Rolfes

Surprise, Alec Fisichella