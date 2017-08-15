Luminary night rescheduled

BAR HARBOR — The 16th annual Carol Dyer Memorial Light the Way to a Cure luminaria evening on the Bar Harbor Village Green is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, from 7-9:30 p.m. This event began 16 years ago by Carol Dyer’s friends, who call themselves the YBs, after Dyer died of a brain tumor. It is run solely by volunteers and initially had been cancelled when the organizing team was no longer able to do it.

But a new set of community volunteers has stepped up and is making sure this event still happens.

“When we got word that this event wasn’t going to happen, we scrambled to see what we could do to help,” said Stacey Duran, American Cancer Society community manager.

“For years, we’ve had a committed community team in Bar Harbor who has held this beautiful luminaria event in Carol Dyer’s memory but also for others in the community to remember and honor their loved ones lost. It’s become a special event that residents and tourists alike look forward to every year.

“We appreciate the 15 years of support we’ve received from Carol’s family and friends and are so glad some other wonderful volunteers have been able to help continue this beautiful tradition.”

While the green is beautifully lit up by these luminaria, attendees also can enjoy the live music of Peter and David Lindquist. Participants and the public are able to purchase luminaria in honor or in memory of a loved one for $10 at the event or in advance at tinyurl.com/ycumbqpy.

Many people enjoy decorating their luminaria bags with special phrases or photos of loved ones.

All proceeds go toward helping the American Cancer Society support cancer patients through programs and cutting-edge cancer research.