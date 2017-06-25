Luck promoted

BAR HARBOR — Virginia Luck has been promoted to assistant vice president, credit analyst at First National Bank.

Luck joined the bank in 2014 as a business relationship officer and moved to the credit department in late 2015. Prior to joining First National Bank, Luck worked with The Jackson Laboratory as a grants accountant. She received her bachelor’s degree in accounting and master’s degree in international business from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Florham Park, N.J.

Luck splits her time between Mount Desert and Texas with her husband, Christopher.