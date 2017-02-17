Lost snowshoer rescued

BAR HARBOR — Officer Brad O’Neil and Warden Phil Richter of the Maine Warden Service hiked through deep snow Friday to locate a person lost in the woods in Town Hill.

A resident living on the Kitteridge Brook Road was out snowshoeing with her dog in the woods behind her home when she got “turned around,” according to Lt. Dave Kerns.

The woman alerted police to her plight via a cell phone call. She was found safe about an hour after calling for help.

Police received numerous complaints of vehicles impeding snowplowing efforts and of vehicles off the road during the recent storms.

A woman reported early Sunday that her doorbell rang but no one was at the door. Police investigated but could find no footprints in the snow or other signs that someone had been on the property.

The report Sunday of a prowler in the Norway Drive area proved to be unfounded.

Paul Phillips, 33, of Ellsworth was summonsed Feb. 9 on a speeding charge. Phillips reportedly was driving between 20 and 24 mph above the 40 mph speed limit on Route 3 in Salisbury Cove.

A Mount Desert police sergeant escaped injury Feb. 8 when his personal pickup blew a tire and crashed on Route 3.

Sgt. Leigh Guildford, 56, of Ellsworth was southbound at about 6:50 a.m. when the left front tire of his 2012 Chevrolet popped, causing the truck to swerve across the oncoming lane and go off the road. The truck came to rest between a utility pole and a large tree, but it hit only a small tree.

Mount Desert

Police here were busy with motor vehicle accidents related to the Feb. 9 snowstorm.

A truck plowing a private driveway Feb. 9 in Northeast Harbor struck a car on the Sylvan Road.

Ben Jacobs, 37, of Tremont was plowing snow with a 2013 Dodge when the truck hit the driver’s side of a 2013 Hyundai driven by Sean Merchant, 44, of Mount Desert. Damage to the Hyundai is estimated at $4,500 and at $1,000 for the Dodge.

A large truck stuck Feb. 9 at the traffic light in Somesville resulted in a rear-end collision.

Robert Budge, 51, of Eddington was slowing for the truck when his 2006 GMC box truck was rear-ended by a 2002 GMC pickup driven by Johnathan Norwood, 18, of Trenton. Damage to the pickup is estimated at $2,000 and at $1,500 for the box truck.

On Friday, Duncan Bowden, 53, of Bar Harbor was southbound on Route 198 when he lost control of his 2002 Toyota truck, which slid into the oncoming lane and hit the side of a 2011 Chevrolet driven by Kenneth Ehrlenbach, 59, of Ellsworth. Police said Ehrlenbach veered to the right in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid the collision. Estimated damage to the Chevrolet is $4,000 and $3,000 for the Toyota.

Southwest Harbor

Vandalism to a vehicle was reported Feb. 8 and is under investigation.

Several vehicles were reported off the road during recent storms. No damage or injuries were reported.

A resident called police around midnight on Feb. 9 to say his vehicle was stuck in his driveway. The resident was advised to call a tow truck.

Swans Island

Deputy Rob Morang responded Friday to a vehicle off the road on the Goose Pond Road. There were no injuries. The vehicle was not damaged.