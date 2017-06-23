Lost diamond found in ‘ruff’

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The case of a missing diamond was solved not by police but by the sister of the woman who lost the gem – but only after some rather distasteful detective work involving an unwitting canine culprit.

A resident reported to police Sunday that she and her sister had gone to dinner in downtown Southwest Harbor, and upon returning home, they noticed that the sister’s 1.5-carat diamond was missing from its setting on her ring.

According to the dog’s owner, the staff at the restaurant searched in case the diamond was lost there but found nothing. Later, the ring’s owner remembered hitting her hand, and the ring, on the edge of a table while feeding the small terrier mix rescue dog Harper.

Suspicion grew that it might have landed in the dog’s dish.

“I’m a germophobe but told my sister I’d keep an eye out for the stone,” the dog’s owner explained. Donning rubber gloves, she followed the pup out into the yard for the next two days. “I couldn’t believe it when I found it,” she reported. “We’ve been laughing hysterically since.”

The diamond, worth several thousands of dollars, was subsequently given a thorough cleaning.

A small fire Saturday inside a business on the Shore Road was extinguished quickly by an employee, but the cause remains undetermined, according to John Wardwell of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The suspicious nature of the fire at the closed business led police to contact the fire marshal. The employee apparently discovered the fire after going into the building by happenstance.

A resident reported Monday that someone attempted to get into their home. Police investigated and found no one in the area and no signs of an attempt to break in.

A man selling lobsters from a vehicle on the Clark Point Road June 14 was warned for not having the proper town permit.

The theft of bait totes was reported June 15.

Bar Harbor

Two Bar Harbor teens were arrested and six minors summonsed early Friday after police responded to a noise complaint and found an underage drinking party.

Shortly after police arrived at the Forest Street residence, one of the partiers, Joseph Grubb, 18, of Bar Harbor, allegedly fled the home. He later was arrested on a charge of failure to submit to arrest and illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

Another youth, Simon Hulbert, 19, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of furnishing a place for minors to consume liquor.

Summonses for illegal possession of liquor were issued to Meghan Hyatt, 18, of Ridgefield, Conn., Emma Walsh, 20, of North Hampton, N.H., Erin White, 18, of Lamoine, Rachel Jacobs, 18, of Southwest Harbor and two 17-year-old females from Bar Harbor whose names aren’t being released because they are juveniles.

Police have charged a former Mount Desert Island High School janitor with the theft of cash earlier this year from an administrative office at the school.

Matthew McCurdy, 29, of Ellsworth was issued a summons charging him with theft. Police began investigating in early April after the school reported missing money.

With the busy tourist season underway, police have stepped up patrols looking for impaired drivers. Four drivers were charged on Friday and early Saturday.

Yanni Roguski, 18, of Hancock, Lois Hefflefinger, 54, of Bradenton, Fla., and Stacy Austin, 24, of Bar Harbor were all arrested Friday on a charge of operating while under the influence (OUI). Police said Austin allegedly was operating while under the influence of drugs and not alcohol.

Early Saturday, Charles Yawson, 36, of Freeport was arrested on an OUI charge.

Cameron Warren, 20, of Naples, Fla., was summonsed Saturday on a charge of underage possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on the Eagle Lake Road.

A Florida resident was arrested Friday after he was found sleeping in a building under construction. Robert Schmidt, 68, was charged with criminal trespass and taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A complaint of a disorderly restaurant patron Friday resulted in the arrest of Dustin Manning, 22, of Sullivan on a criminal trespass charge.

Felicia Boudreau, 21, of Bar Harbor was arrested June 15 on an outstanding warrant charging her with failure to appear in court.

Was it eco-vandalism or lack of a green thumb?

Police received a report June 14 that someone had purposely killed flowers growing in a median at the intersection of Eden and West streets. The loss is estimated at $2,000. The reporting party said it appears an herbicide was applied to cause the damage, according to Lt. Kevin Edgecomb.

A driver who stopped June 13 to allow a family of raccoons to cross the Crooked Road had her vehicle rear-ended by the car behind.

A 2016 Nissan driven by Sue Kelley, 59, of Newcastle, Okla., was struck by a 2003 Dodge driven by Iuliia Kozka, 21, of Brighton, Mass. No injuries were reported, and the young raccoons and their mother apparently made it safely across the road.

Police warned a 17-year-old female for harassment June 13 after she reportedly struck a 13-year-old girl at the June 11 high school graduation.

Mount Desert

Timothy Fogg, 27, of Dover-Foxcroft was summonsed June 15 on charges of operating after suspension and speeding as the result of a traffic stop in Otter Creek.

A June 14 rear-end collision on Main Street in Somesville occurred when one driver stopped for a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Melissa Phillips, 42, of Monroe had stopped her vehicle when it was hit by a vehicle driven by Jerry Bowman, 57, of Bangor.

Trenton

A resident called the sheriff’s department Sunday to say someone had spray-painted a profanity on his paved road.

Joseph Gallager, 33, of Trenton was arrested June 13 on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

Tremont

A Pennsylvania resident reported Saturday that items were missing from his summer home.