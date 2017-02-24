Long-time lawman, Ed Mandell passes away

MOUNT DESERT – Retired Mount Desert Police Chief and former Maine State Police Detective Ed Mandell died Feb. 17, after a long illness. He was 81,

He was born on March 22, 1935, in Somerville, Mass., son of Alice V. (Walsh) Mandell and Edward J. Mandell Sr.

A graduate of Cape Elizabeth High School and the University of Maine, Orono, he served in the Marine Corps for two years before serving on the state police for 21 years, retiring as a corporal detective. Mandell, who lived in Seal Harbor, also served as the police chief of Mount Desert for 10 years. He later did private security work for some of Mount Desert Island’s most prominent summer families.

As a police officer he was well respected and known for his ability to communicate with people and to act with fairness and compassion.

A rabid fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox, Mandell is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anne (Middlesworth) Mandell, his daughter Jean Mandell and her husband, James M. Valles Jr., of Barrington, R.I., and two sons; Edward J. Mandell III and his wife, Jeralyn, of Toledo, Ore., and Michael Mandell and his husband, Richards Federle, of Seattle, Wash., and three grandchildren, Matthew and William Valles and Kiya Lair as well as many very close friends.

A Mass of Christian burial is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 21 Ledgelawn Ave., Bar Harbor, ME with an 11:15 a.m. reception to celebrate his life at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, 41 Mount Desert St., Bar Harbor. See the full obituary.