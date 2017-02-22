Lobster council

AUGUSTA — The next Lobster Advisory Council meeting is scheduled for Room 118 of the Department of Marine Resources’ Marquardt Building on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 3 p.m.

The meeting is being held at the request of the council in order to review and/or take a position on bills in the Legislature’s Marine Resources Committee that could have an impact on the lobster industry.

Six bills (LD14, 113, 149, 201, 373, 392) will be discussed on topics from legal harvesting hours to stabilizing lobster bait prices, limited-entry lobster zone management and lobster and crab trap tag purchases.