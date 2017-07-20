Lights out at center

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Hulls Cove visitor center will be without electricity Friday, July 21, because of a planned outage for the relocation of power lines as part of the Route 3 construction project.

Visitor services will be limited to park information and portable toilets set up outside the visitor center. Park entrance passes will not be sold at the visitor center Friday, but will be available at other locations, including the Sand Beach entrance station and the Bar Harbor Village Green.

The Island Explorer buses will stop at the Hulls Cove visitor center as usual.