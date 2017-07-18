Life jacket collection

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — MDI Loaner Life Jacket is hosting a life jacket drive from Saturday, July 22, through Friday, July 28.

MDI Loaner Life Jacket stations will be accepting donations in Southwest Harbor at Dysart’s Great Harbor Marina, Harbor House, MDI Community Sailing Center and Southwest Harbor Public Library, and at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.

The donated life jackets will be available at public docks for boaters to borrow free of charge for a day on the water when they do not have enough for all on board.

Drowning is the top cause of fatalities in boating accidents. There is an average of 500 deaths due to boating accidents in the U.S. each year, and approximately 85 percent of those lives could have been saved had the victims been wearing life jackets.