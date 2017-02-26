Library to expand

TREMONT — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library can now move ahead with planning for a renovation and expansion project after selectmen on Tuesday voted to allow the library to spend $6,100 from the library’s operating fund.

The library’s board of trustees planned to make the request as a warrant article at a special town meeting tentatively scheduled for March. Selectmen decided not to hold that meeting and instead have voters consider the items on that warrant at the annual meeting in May. This put the library behind in its plans to present concept plans for the project to voters at the annual meeting, which led to the request to use the operating fund.