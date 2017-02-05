Library reopening

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library is set to reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m.

The Jesup’s bookstore, Secondhand Prose, will continue to be open every day from 2-4 p.m. until the library reopens. There is limited internet usage with library laptops, and books available at the store can be borrowed at no cost. Interlibrary loan items can be picked up at the store.

Preschool story time will continue to be at the MDI YMCA on Thursdays at 10 a.m. until the library reopens.

In addition, books can be downloaded through maine.overdrive.com and Wi-Fi still can be accessed outside the building. Any items that are due can be dropped in the book drop outside the Jesup. Thorndike Library at College of the Atlantic is also open to Jesup patrons.

A reopening party is set for Thursday, Feb. 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m.