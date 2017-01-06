Library addition approved

TREMONT — Selectmen cleared the way Tuesday for the Bass Harbor Memorial Library board of trustees to proceed with plans for an addition to the building.

Selectmen voted unanimously to authorize the transfer of $3,321 from the library trust fund to the library operating fund and authorize the town manager to enter into a contract with architect Jeri Spurling for the design of the addition.

Library trustees expect to have a concept plan ready in time for a special town meeting later this winter.