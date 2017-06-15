Laundry, brush fires reported

BAR HARBOR — A clothes dryer fire broke out in the basement of the Balance Rock Inn on Albert Meadow Saturday morning but was quickly extinguished, according to reports.

The Bar Harbor Fire Department called firefighters from Mount Desert for backup in case the fire had spread, Fire Chief Matt Bartlett said. With help from the building’s sprinkler system, firefighters were able to contain the blaze in the area where it started.

There is some water damage from the sprinklers, Bartlett said, but otherwise minimal damage.

Firefighters confirmed that all utilities in the building were operational again before leaving.

In the high-wind conditions Sunday, a grass fire was reported near a house on Champlain Drive. The fire apparently started when tree limbs came in contact with a power line, Bartlett said.

There was damage to a wooden fence at the residence, but no structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.