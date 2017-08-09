Last minute reprieve

TREMONT – Even though the deadline to pay up has long past, and the town has already foreclosed, selectmen on Monday agreed to try one more time to get a delinquent property tax payer to come up with the money before the town sells the property.

Selectmen agreed to contact owner Glendon Stanley personally about the $2,359 in taxes and fees he owes on property at Butler’s Ledge for 2015. Taxes also have not been paid in 2016 or 2017, making the total more than $6,000. Stanley has not responded to repeated attempts to contact him via registered and regular mail. He has no listed telephone number.

If the debt isn’t paid, the town will sell the property by sealed bid.