BAR HARBOR — Gerard “Gerry” Langlais has joined The Jackson Laboratory as controller.

In this position, he will oversee the preparation of the lab’s financial statements and processes, and supervise a team of finance professionals. Most recently, Langlais worked as the vice president and corporate controller at a software start-up. Prior to that, he worked in finance positions in manufacturing, banking and construction, and served as a senior manager with Ernst & Young, among other firms.