Ladies ‘loonch’ for a good cause

MOUNT DESERT — The 10th annual luncheon and fashion show that raises money to provide needs-based summer camp scholarships for Hancock County youngsters will be held at Camp Beech Cliff on Wednesday, July 12, starting at 11:30 a.m.

It’s organized by the Ladies Who Loonch (LWL), who call themselves that because the camp’s logo features loons on Echo Lake.

Since 2007, the event has raised about $90,000 – a record $32,000 last year alone – for the organization’s “campership” fund.

Seasonal residents Anne Pomeroy and Sally Kellogg came up with the idea for the event as an opportunity for women who hadn’t seen each other since the previous summer to reconnect and to support a worthy cause.

Now, it is planned by a committee of year-round and summer residents who have “a desire to offer the magic of camp to youngsters in need whose families reside in Hancock County,” said Loonch committee Chairman Paula Vogel.

Debra Deal, executive director of Camp Beech Cliff, said the camp provides $50,000 in scholarships to about 100 campers each summer.

“Most of the children are on a free or reduced-cost lunch program at school, and many come from single-parent households or are living with their grandparents because of difficult family circumstances,” she said. “We work closely with school counselors to help encourage families in need to apply.”

As part of this year’s LWL luncheon and fashion show, there will be a silent auction and basket raffles, with items donated by local businesses and LWL committee members. Among the auction items is a private coffee-and-conversation opportunity for five people with New York Times bestselling author Christina Baker Kline. Her latest novel, “A Piece of the World,” is based on Andrew Wyeth’s famous painting, “Christina’s World.”

Also to be auctioned off are a pair of tickets to a Boston Red Sox baseball game at Fenway Park.

Clothing and accessories for the fashion show are being provided by The Kimball Shop & Boutique, The Holmes Store, Cadillac Mountain Sports and J. McLaughlin.

Tickets for the luncheon and fashion show, which includes a wine reception, cost $100. For tickets or information, contact Michele Marks at Camp Beech Cliff at 244-0365 or [email protected]