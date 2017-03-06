L.S. Robinson hires Dunbar

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Lucas Dunbar has joined the business insurance division of L.S. Robinson Co.

Dunbar is a native of Southwest Harbor and a graduate of Mount Desert Island High School. Though new to the insurance industry, he is excited to follow in the footsteps of Lawrence Robinson, a great uncle who founded the agency in 1932.

“I knew him as Uncle Skip. This is a great opportunity to work in my hometown with business owners in my community,” said Dunbar.

Previously, Dunbar has managed the Southwest Harbor retail store for West Marine and has worked as a salesman for boatyards and commercial fishermen. More recently, he and his father ran two Sears Hometown stores in Newport and Ellsworth.

Dunbar and his wife, Sarah, a teacher at Mount Desert Elementary School, live in Pretty Marsh with their four daughters. Outside of work, Dunbar spends time with his family and plays a round of golf when time and season permit.

L.S. Robinson Co. has served the insurance needs of businesses and families on MDI since 1932. L.S. Robinson is a division of Allen Insurance and Financial, an independent, employee-owned insurance and financial planning services agency with additional offices in Rockland, Camden, Belfast, Portland and Waterville.