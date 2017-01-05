Kumiega is reappointed Marine Resources chair

AUGUSTA — Rep. Walter Kumiega, D-Deer Isle, has been reappointed House chair of the Legislature’s Marine Resources Committee and also will serve on the Taxation Committee.

The Marine Resources Committee oversees policy relating to the Department of Marine Resources, commercial marine fisheries management, licensing and enforcement, aquaculture and the processing and sale of seafood.

The Taxation Committee oversees tax policy, the Bureau of Revenue Services, property taxes, tax exemptions and credits, property valuation and assessment and municipal revenue sharing.

Kumiega is serving his fourth term in the Maine House of Representatives and represents the Cranberry Isles, Deer Isle, Frenchboro, Isle au Haut, North Haven, Southwest Harbor, Stonington, Swans Island, Tremont, Vinalhaven and Marshall Island Township.

A list of committee members can be found at www.maine.gov/legis/house/jtcomlst.htm.