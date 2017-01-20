Juvenile charged in crash

BAR HARBOR — A 15-year-old Bar Harbor boy has been charged with four offenses, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, as the result of an investigation into an accident early Sunday near The Jackson Laboratory.

Officer Jerrod Hardy was on patrol sometime around 1:45 a.m. when he came upon an unoccupied 2016 Volkswagen that had crashed. While investigating, he learned three juveniles had been in the car. Hardy was able to locate the driver and summonsed him on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, operating without a license, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The youth was released to his mother. Police said the car is owned by a friend of the driver.

No injuries were reported. Police said excessive speed led to the teen losing control of the vehicle, which hit a curb and crashed into a ditch. The car sustained front-end damage and was towed from the scene.

A Mount Desert Island High School student reported Jan. 10 that a “large sum of cash” had been stolen from her bag while at school. Police declined to state the dollar amount of the missing money, citing the ongoing investigation into the theft.

John Fottrell, 55, of Bar Harbor was arrested Friday on a charge of operating while under the influence (OUI).

Chase Sabina, 19, of Duxbury, Mass., was issued a summons Sunday on a charge of operating without a license.

Two accidents involving deer were reported over the weekend.

On Sunday, William Ratcliffe, 17, of Southwest Harbor was southbound on Route 102 when his 2014 Volkswagen struck a deer.

Heather Rudsenski, 29, of Ellsworth was driving Saturday on Route 3 when her 2009 Jeep struck a deer.

A 2010 Honda driven by Douglas Axtell, 38, of Bar Harbor is considered a total loss as the result of a single-vehicle crash Jan. 11 on Route 3.

Axtell was southbound when he reportedly lost control of the car on black ice on the roadway, sending the vehicle off the road, where it struck a utility pole. Axtell complained of pain and was taken by ambulance to Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor.

Southwest Harbor

The report of a driver passed out in a vehicle the night of Jan. 11 resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old Southwest Harbor woman.

Jessica Delosa was arrested on a charge of OUI after police found her vehicle parked in a driveway near the intersection of Main Street and the Seal Cove Road. Delosa did not live at the residence, police said.

A man and woman were warned Jan. 12 not to return to a grocery store after they reportedly altered a gift certificate in an attempt to increase its value.

A resident reported Jan. 10 that she had received a letter from someone that she considers to be harassment. Police are investigating.

Mount Desert

Steven Bailey, 58, of Southwest Harbor was arrested Friday on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after habitual offender revocation as the result of a traffic stop in Northeast Harbor.

A traffic stop in Somesville Jan. 12 led to the arrest of a Ripley man. Lucas Provost, 25, was charged with operating after suspension.

Tremont

A resident reported Monday that a relative had installed “a device” without permission that would allow them to monitor the woman’s activity. The matter is under investigation by the sheriff’s department.