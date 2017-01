BAR HARBOR–The Jesup Memorial Library will be closed till noon on Tuesday, Jan. 17, because of dust resulting from brickwork on the back of the building.

Patrons should visit www.jesuplibrary.org for information on events. Books can be downloaded through the Jesup’s downloadable library at maine.overdrive.com. Wi-Fi can still be accessed outside the building.

Contact Melinda Rice, director of development, at 801-8331 or [email protected]