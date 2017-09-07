Jail library needs volunteers

ELLSWORTH — Volunteers are needed to work in the county jail library. Since 2001, community members have distributed books to jail residents, each volunteer contributing two hours a month on a Saturday from 12-2 p.m.

Volunteers for Hancock Jail Residents (VHJR), a nonprofit organization, has presented hundreds of group and individual programs – including computers, art, stress reduction, mentoring, library and more – for the men and women inside Hancock County Jail. VHJR’s goal is to share a greater feeling of belonging with people who often feel isolated from the community.

Visit www.jailvolunteers.org or call 374-2437.