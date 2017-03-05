Jackson Lab finance team

BAR HARBOR — Jason D. Irwin and Kate Homer have joined the finance team at The Jackson Laboratory, Irwin as controller and Homer as senior manager of financial planning and analysis.

“I’m very excited to welcome Jason and Kate to our financial services team,” said Catherine Longley, vice president and chief financial officer.

Irwin, a native of Maine, will lead a team of approximately 20 professionals and is responsible for overseeing significant portions of the lab’s finance functions, including payroll, procurement, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial audits and IRS reporting. Irwin most recently served as controller at Central Vermont Medical Center. Prior to that, he served as interim controller at International Biometric Group LLC., Free Daily News Group Inc. and E-Stone Inc. A licensed CPA, Irwin received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Southern Maine.

In her new role, Homer will focus on developing multiyear financial and cost models for the laboratory. Relocating to Maine from Colorado, Homer’s previous experience includes serving as senior manager of financial analysis at SomaLogic Inc., a life sciences and clinical diagnostics company. She received her bachelor’s degree in finance from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech).