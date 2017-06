Islesford Boatworks registration

CRANBERRY ISLES — Registration is now open for summer programs at Islesford Boatworks, the community boatbuilding program on Little Cranberry Island.

Programs begin Monday, July 3, and end Friday, Aug. 11. Youth programs are for ages 7-17. Adult programs are planned for Monday evening and Wednesday afternoons.

The group also is hoping to start a Cranberry Isles rowing group this summer, using St. Ayles skiffs on long-term loan from MDI High School.

Volunteers are also welcome. Visit islesfordboatworks.org.