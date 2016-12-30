Island welcomes a new fire truck

CRANBERRY ISLES — Residents of Great Cranberry Island got an early Christmas present this year.

Their volunteer fire department’s shiny new fire pumper was delivered by barge Dec. 19. It is named “Harry” – the name is stenciled on both sides of the hood – in memory of Harry Alley, a founder of the Great Cranberry Island Volunteer Fire Department.

The new pumper truck replaces a 1965 model that the fire department has owned for about 12 years, according to Katelyn Damon, the town’s public safety coordinator. She said the old truck has been sold by sealed bid to Ralph Pinkham of Lamoine. Pinkham is a former director of the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency.

The town of Cranberry Isles purchased the new truck from Greenwood Emergency Vehicles of Brunswick for $247,333.

Voters at town meeting in March had authorized spending up to $250,000.