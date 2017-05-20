Institute lands grant

ROCKLAND — The Island Institute announced Monday that it has received a $240,000 grant through the Gulf Research Program of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to fund a collaborative project that focuses on disaster preparedness in Maine’s island and coastal communities and that addresses threats faced from environmental change and natural disasters related to sea level rise.

Working with a network of 150 partners, the Island Institute will lead the team in identifying the risks to Maine’s working waterfront, confronting the challenges encountered by these communities and implementing effective solutions that increase community resilience in the face of changing threats to the coast.

“For more than 30 years, the Island Institute has done important work to support Maine’s island and coastal communities,” said U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King in a joint statement. “With the increasing threats resulting from climate change – from sea level rise to ocean acidification – the Island Institute’s mission has become all the more urgent. This grant funding from the National Academies will bolster the institute’s efforts to make our state’s communities stronger and more resilient and help support Maine people along the coast.”

The goal of the Island Institute’s project is to help Maine’s island and coastal communities better understand the risks related to storm damage, and how these risks are projected to change due to sea level rise; give communities the tools to translate this increased understanding into informed decision-making and actionable steps to enhance resiliency and establish durable networks to support future understanding of scientific data, decision-making and preparation, applicable to a broad range of potential natural and manmade disasters.