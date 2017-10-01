Sunday - Oct 01, 2017
SUNNY VISITOR ... Last weekend was sunny and hot despite signs of autumn, like ripe apples and leaves beginning to fall. This butterfly alighted on a Mexican sunflower Sunday morning in Seal Harbor. PHOTO COURTESY OF GINA PLATT

In pictures this week

October 1, 2017 on News

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *