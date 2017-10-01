In pictures this week

SUNNY VISITOR ... Last weekend was sunny and hot despite signs of autumn, like ripe apples and leaves beginning to fall. This butterfly alighted on a Mexican sunflower Sunday morning in Seal Harbor.PHOTO COURTESY OF GINA PLATT
STILL WATERS … Mary Alley of Lamoine took this shot of Witch Hole Pond in Acadia while out on a walk Sept. 8. PHOTO COURTESY OF MARY ALLEY
’47 FIRE TIME MACHINE … This 1933 Seagraves pumper, one of the Bar Harbor Fire Department’s oldest fire engines, helped battle the Great Fire of ’47. The firetruck will be outside The Criterion Theatre for the premiere of “The Fire of 1947.” The Bar Harbor Historical Society film will be shown Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BAR HARBOR HISTORICAL SOCIETY
ROBERTS RULES …. John Roberts pulled off a three-peat and became International One Design North American Champion Sept. 11-14 at Fishers Island, N.Y. Roberts’ “Dads and Lads” crew edged out teams from Nova Scotia and Manhattan Yacht Club by one and two points, respectively. The crew, including Jack Roberts, Chris Hopkins and Drew Hopkins, is pictured in the fourth and final race. Fellow MDI sailors John Henry and Chad Thieken finished fourth in the regatta. PHOTO COURTESY OF LINCOLN WHITE/FISHERS ISLAND YACHT CLUB
STARLIGHT, STARBRIGHT … Stargazers glowing red and their telescopes line the parking lot on Cadillac Mountain’s summit for a Star Party during the Acadia Night Sky Festival Saturday. Buses shuttled the 1,682 attendees up the mountain to keep the summit as dark as possible, officials said. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SAMUEL SHEPHERD
BRIDGE BUILDING … An Acadia National Park crew prepares to build a new footbridge over Cromwell Brook near the intersection of Great Meadow Drive and the Park Loop Road. The new bridge will be longer than the one it is replacing to reduce the impact on the stream. Beavers had recently built a dam under the old bridge after felling a number of nearby trees. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
CROOKED ROAD CRASH … A 22-year-old Bar Harbor woman suffered only minor injuries after her 2011 Toyota crashed into the woods Monday around 10 p.m. near the entrance to Lakewood. Police arrested Sylvia Caldwell on a charge of operating while under the influence. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
BEAN SUPPER AND LINKS … Winners of the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Baked Bean Open, held at the Causeway Club Sept. 12, were, from left, Rick Rowse, Mark Pennington, Todd Eaggen and Ron Coriasso. The tournament is a three-hole playoff format. PHOTO COURTESY OF BHBT
VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE … Unsettled weather this month has made for some spectacular sunsets. This shot was taken near the Trenton Bridge Wednesday, Sept. 20. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRISTOPHER STROUT
DRUG DISCOVERY … The MDI Biological Laboratory hosted a Science Café discussion of prescription drug pricing Monday. From left, lab trustee and Dartmouth professor Bruce A. Stanton, trustee and former pharmaceutical company executive Josephine A. Sollano and lab development and public affairs director Jerilyn Bowers. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
