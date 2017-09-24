In pictures this week

FASTER, HIGHER, STRONGER … A youngster enjoys the new equipment at the Park Street Playground in Bar Harbor at a grand opening celebration Saturday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
CLOSURE PLANNED…The Duck Brook carriage road bridge will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 6-8 a.m. to allow for the replacement of large granite stones on top of the side walls. Several stones were temporarily removed so that crews could determine the best way to stabilize the stones and conserve the bridge. PHOTO COURTESY OF ANP
BOOKS AND BARBECUE … Marty Lyons, left, Keri Hayes, center, and Emily Ellis were among the many who attended the Sept. 9 community celebration at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library. The event at the Tremont library kicked off the public phase of fundraising to build a children’s room and make renovations to the historic structure. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
WEIGHT OF THE WORLD … Erik Bendl of Kentucky was spotted in Bar Harbor last week, finishing a walk from Lubec to Acadia National Park pushing a large globe. Over the last six years, Bendl has walked 6,000 miles in more than 40 states and Washington, D.C., on a mission to raise awareness about healthy living and diabetes prevention. He blogs at WorldGuy.org. PHOTO COURTESY OF BY TERRY O’CONNELL
HIGH EXPECTATIONS … “Action sports like kiteboarding are a model for nonviolent action, hope, social responsibility and peaceful engagement. Together we can fly to new heights,” said Adam Vance, Masters World Champion of kiteboard racing. A crowd of spectators gathered at the town dock to watch Vance during his visit to Great Cranberry Island in August.
PHOTO COURTESY OF AMANDA BRACY
MONEY MILESTONE … Sen. Angus King, second from right, presented Bar Harbor Bank & Trust with a Congressional Record Aug. 30 commemorating the bank’s 130th anniversary. From left, bank officers Lisa Parsons, senior vice president and regional market manager; Curtis Simard, president and CEO; and Josephine Iannelli, executive vice president, CFO and treasurer. PHOTO COURTESY OF BHBT