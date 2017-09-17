Sunday - Sep 17, 2017
NIGHT SKY WONDER ... The northern lights were visible from some areas on Mount Desert Island the evening of Sept. 7. Howie Motenko captured this image from Jordan Pond looking toward The Bubbles. "Sometimes you get lucky when there is a strong aurora forecast, a full moon and clouds," he said. PHOTO COURTESY OF HOWIE MOTENKO

In pictures this week

September 17, 2017 on News

