In pictures this week

NIGHT SKY WONDER ... The northern lights were visible from some areas on Mount Desert Island the evening of Sept. 7. Howie Motenko captured this image from Jordan Pond looking toward The Bubbles. "Sometimes you get lucky when there is a strong aurora forecast, a full moon and clouds," he said.PHOTO COURTESY OF HOWIE MOTENKO
BAR HARBOR’S BEST … Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce director Martha Searchfield, left, presents a six-pack of Old Soaker Root Beer from Atlantic Brewing Company to Todd Burgman, captain of Mein Schiff 6. The ship made its maiden visit to Bar Harbor Saturday, and a group of town leaders joined Burgman on board for a welcome ceremony. PHOTO COURTESY OF MATTHEW HOCHMAN
SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED … Members of the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club and other volunteers install new equipment at the Park Street Playground in Bar Harbor last Saturday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
SEAL’S EYE VIEW … A member of the safety team checks on a couple of students taking part in College of the Atlantic’s annual Bar Island Swim on Sept. 8. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
CELEBRATING FIRST RESPONDERS … Mount Desert Island Hospital held its annual barbeque lunch for MDI first responders on Friday at the Bar Harbor fire station. From left, Tom Judge of LifeFlight of Maine, MDI emergency room nurse Vicki Eaton, Xavier Morin of Quebec City, who was rescued from a cliff near the Precipice Trail last year, Acadia National Park Chief Ranger Stuart West, hospital Director of Emergency Services Chris Costello, Bar Harbor Fire Chief Matt Bartlett and Dr. Nate Donaldson, hospital Emergency Department medical director. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
TWO IF BY SEA … Two cruise ships, Grandeur of the Seas, front, and Serenade of the Seas, lie at anchor in Frenchman Bay off Bar Harbor on Monday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
KICKIN’ IT … The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ soccer team hosted a clinic for players from the Pemetic, Tremont, Mount Desert, Bar Harbor, Trenton and Lamoine middle schools Monday afternoon. More than 50 players were in attendance for the clinic, in which the younger players got the chance to play with and learn skills from members of the varsity soccer team. PHOTO COURTESY OF MAY DOW
ONE HAPPY CAMPER … Owen Cassidy belays a camper on a rock climb overlooking Acadia Mountain. The outing was part of a weeklong specialty camp run by Acadia Teen Camps and Northern Lights Specialty Camps. PHOTO COURTESY OF CAMP BEECH CLIFF
ROAD REBOOT … Grading is underway on the last section of the first half of the Route 3 reconstruction project, the area between Hamor Lane and Crooked Road. This week, crews placed rip rap on the shore side of the road and continued building a new wall on the steep bank near the Hulls Cove Schoolhouse. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
PASTORAL REPAST … More than 100 people took part in a farm dinner at Beech Hill Farm on Thursday, Sept. 7, to help raise funds for Share the Harvest, College of the Atlantic’s student-run food access program, which supplies gift certificates to the farm for Mount Desert Island food pantry customers. The meal was catered by Havana restaurant in Bar Harbor. PHOTO COURTESY OF DARRON COLLINS