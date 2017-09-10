In pictures this week

LIVING IT UP … Belle Akabas celebrated her two month birthday recently at Echo Lake Beach with her family. PHOTO COURTESY OF SASHA AKABAS
GOOD TO KNOW … This helpful sign is at the end of the public dock on Great Cranberry Island. Turn left for the ramp to the float. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
CEMETERY ANGEL … Mike Wiley of Bar Harbor waters the grass and flowers on graves at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Bar Harbor. Wiley often spends most of his days at the graveyard, watering and doing additional work beyond what the crew that cuts the grass has time or manpower to do. He also cleans stains and lichens off headstones and makes sure stones set in the ground do not become overgrown and lost. He does it all for free, although lately he has been struggling to cover expenses and keep his aging pickup on the road. Anyone wishing to have him do odd jobs or additional care for cemetery plots can contact him at Harbor Hill Estates or by calling 266-8968. PHOTO COURTESY OF EARL BRECHLIN
PLAYGROUND DONATION … The Clark Point women’s breakfast group recently held their 18th annual get-together. About 55 people, including daughters and granddaughters, were in attendance, raising $300 for the $125,000 playground renovation project at the Pemetic Elementary School. From left are school committee members Dani Piquette-Kelly and Ingrid Wilbur Kachmar, Principal Rhonda Fortin and Jane Harrison of the women’s breakfast group. PHOTO COURTESY OF NANCY DAWSON
PARDON OUR DUST … Work on an upgrade to Grant Park in Bar Harbor is nearing completion, town Public Works Director Chip Reeves said Tuesday. New benches and picnic tables are expected this week, and Reeves hopes to be able to open the new, irrigated lawn next week. Construction started in mid-June on the project, which includes two sets of stone steps down to the shore. E. Skip Grindle and Sons is the contractor on the project, which is expected to cost roughly $200,000, with $30,000 donated by the Village Improvement Association. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
SUNNY SMILES … Emerson School fifth-grader Chiara Daul and her mother Kara, an ed tech at Conners, brought sunflowers from Mother’s Kitchen in Town Hill to the first day of school Aug. 31. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES