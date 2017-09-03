Sunday - Sep 03, 2017
SETTING THE RECORD … Jack Martel, left, set a course record at the Causeway Club Aug. 22, scoring 7 under par in a 9-hole Twilight League match. Mike Miller, right, won the Men's Golf Net Championship Sunday, Aug. 20. PHOTO COURTESY OF MARY ELLEN MARTEL

In pictures this week

September 3, 2017 on News

