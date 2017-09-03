In pictures this week

SETTING THE RECORD … Jack Martel, left, set a course record at the Causeway Club Aug. 22, scoring 7 under par in a 9-hole Twilight League match. Mike Miller, right, won the Men's Golf Net Championship Sunday, Aug. 20.PHOTO COURTESY OF MARY ELLEN MARTEL
SUNSET ON SUMMER. … Children at the Mount Desert Narrows Campground skip stones across the still ocean water as the sun sets over Trenton. PHOTO COURTESY OF DIANNA MORAN
CLOSE QUARTERS COMPETITION … Boat crews battle it out last week during the International One Design World Championship Regatta, hosted by the Northeast Harbor Fleet. PHOTO COURTESY OF SUE CHARLES
REMEMBERING THE GREAT FIRE … The Bar Harbor Historical Society’s new film on the Great Fire of 1947 is slated to premiere at the Criterion Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. A trailer for the film can be previewed now at www.mdislander.com or on the Islander’s YouTube Channel. Tickets for the premiere will go on sale in September. Call 288-0000. PHOTO COURTESY OF PETER LOGUE
A GEM OF A BUSINESS … Cheryl and Roger Willis in their shop on Main Street in Bar Harbor, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. The neighborhood was a bit different in 1937 when Bangor High School teachers Thelma and Malcolm Willis, Roger’s grandparents, “became rock hounds” and gave up teaching to open the custom jewelry and stone shop. Most of the stones in their jewelry are hand-cut, tumbled and polished in the store. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
Debbie Parsons of Bar Harbor watches action in the Bass Harbor Mackerel Fishing Derby on one of the town floats. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
HOLY MACKEREL … The recent Bass Harbor Mackerel Fishing Derby was so successful that the town’s Recreation Board plans to make it an annual event. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD