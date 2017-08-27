In pictures this week

CORVEFE HAPPENS ... Making a play on words involving one of President Donald Trump's most publicized Tweets, the word "covfefe," this Corvette sports car spotted in Bar Harbor boasted a slightly modified "Corvefe" license plate.PHOTO COURTESY OF MONIKA MCALLION
EYES ON THE PRIZE … A solar eclipse watcher at the Northeast Harbor marina checks out the sky with special glasses on Monday, while the object of attention of the young man seems more earthly. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
The prize. PHOTO COURTESY OF MATT HOCHMANN
FRIENDLY FACES … The annual Bar Harbor High School reunion was held at the Bar Harbor Club on Sunday, Aug. 20. This year’s reunion honored members of the class of 1967, who marked 50 years since graduating from school. They attended classes in what is now the town’s municipal building on Cottage Street. PHOTO COURTESY OF JEFF DOBBS
EXPLORER MILESTONE … Charlene Ferguson of Yarmouth, second from right, was chosen as the Island Explorer bus system’s symbolic seven millionth passenger Tuesday morning as she and her husband, Wayne, holding their dog, Annie, got off a bus at the Hulls Cove Visitor Center in Acadia National Park. They were greeted by Superintendent Kevin Schneider, right, and, from left, Paul Murphy, executive director of Downeast Transportation; Meredith Tague, manager of the L.L. Bean store in Ellsworth; and Stephanie Clement, conservation director at Friends of Acadia. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
BIBLIOPHILE’S DREAM … Hundreds of people turned out for the 48th annual Jesup Library book and bake sale in Bar Harbor on Saturday. Discounts and deals on books of every genre and description continue through the end of the month. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
BAR HARBOR JAZZ … Pianist Lazlo Gardony and his trio – drummer Yoron Israel and bassist Sean Farias – performed before a small but appreciative audience Saturday night at The Criterion Theatre. Gardony, who teaches at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, performed a mix of standards and original compositions that included several pieces from his latest CD “Serious Play.” ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD