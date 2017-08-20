In pictures this week

BIG BLUE BOAT ... Listed as one of the top 30 most expensive luxury superyachts on the planet, Le Grand Bleu dropped anchor behind Bar Island in Frenchman Bay last week while working its way up the East Coast. The 371-foot vessel carries a 75-foot sailboat and 68-foot motor launch on its decks, which also sport a helipad. The owner, businessman Eugene Schvidler, can have his Range Rover delivered ashore in a special landing craft. Operated by a crew of 35, it cost an estimated $90 million to build. PHOTO COURTESY OF EDNA MARTIN