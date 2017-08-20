In pictures this week

BIG BLUE BOAT ... Listed as one of the top 30 most expensive luxury superyachts on the planet, Le Grand Bleu dropped anchor behind Bar Island in Frenchman Bay last week while working its way up the East Coast. The 371-foot vessel carries a 75-foot sailboat and 68-foot motor launch on its decks, which also sport a helipad. The owner, businessman Eugene Schvidler, can have his Range Rover delivered ashore in a special landing craft. Operated by a crew of 35, it cost an estimated $90 million to build.PHOTO COURTESY OF EDNA MARTIN
ONCE IN A BLUE LOBSTER … Scientists estimate that only one in 2 million lobsters that are caught are blue in color. The blue lobster above was one of two that turned up at Down East Lobster in Trenton last week. Also last week, Bar Harbor lobsterman Leslie Dunton turned up an even rarer calico-colored lobster. The odds of finding one of those are estimated to be 30 million to one. PHOTO COURTESY OF GAIL CLEVELAND
HOT WHEELS, COOL GIFT … Bar Harbor Fire Chief Matt Bartlett, left, and Police Chief Jim Willis, check out the more than 600 toy Hot Wheels cars recently donated to the public safety department by mechanic and hot rod builder Ronnie Power of Town Hill. Power obtained the cars from collectors Diane and Bill Carter of Trenton and Otis. He decided to donate the collection to officials so they would be given to children who visit the police or fire stations or during community outreach efforts. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
STANDING AGAINST HATE … More than 100 people turned out on the Bar Harbor Village Green on Sunday to show solidarity with the people of Charlottesville, Va., in the wake of violence there associated with a rally by neo-Nazis and white supremacists. Later in the evening, a candlelight vigil was held. PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNIFER BOOHER