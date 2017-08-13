Sunday - Aug 13, 2017
HARBOR PILOTS … A large group of pilot whales was spotted Monday morning near King’s Point in Southwest Harbor. There were 15-20 whales or possibly more, Amanda Bracy said. “They were everywhere. I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said. “There were all on the surface, chasing fish or squid and headed toward the Eastern Way.” PHOTO COURTESY OF AMANDA BRACY

In pictures this week

August 13, 2017 on News

