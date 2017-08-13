In pictures this week

HARBOR PILOTS … A large group of pilot whales was spotted Monday morning near King’s Point in Southwest Harbor. There were 15-20 whales or possibly more, Amanda Bracy said. “They were everywhere. I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said. “There were all on the surface, chasing fish or squid and headed toward the Eastern Way.” PHOTO COURTESY OF AMANDA BRACY
CROQUET CLASSIC FINAL … Will Fox of Chicago and Janet Stettner of California won the doubles finals of the 41st Claremont Croquet Classic over Ellen Fox, who is Will’s mother, and Jack Raymond of Trenton. In the singles final, Will Fox took home the Claremont Winners Plate by overcoming strong play by Don Parker of Hancock. PHOTO COURTESY OF DON WHALEN
DO DROP IN … A helicopter is parked on the stern of the superyacht Evviva docked at the town pier in Bar Harbor this week. The 163-foot vessel was built in 2006 by Westport in Port Angeles, Wash., for the owner of the yard, John Orin Edson. It offers accommodations for up to 12 guests in six suites and can carry a crew of 12. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
TWO’S COMPANY … The latest litter of goldendoodles at Acadia Goldendoodles in Seal Cove enjoys watching the world go by from the back of a pickup truck. PHOTO COURTESY OF MEAGAN SMITH
FORM AND FUNCTION … It seems a shame that this meticulously crafted work of art on Great Cranberry Island is destined to be dismantled for warmth come winter. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
HEAD AND HEART AND HORSE … Willowind Theraputic Riding Center director Dave Folger spends a moment with a horse named “Koosh” during a fundraising event Tuesday. The center helps children and adults challenged with physical and mental disabilities. The center is raising money to build an outdoor riding arena and increase its staff. Visit willowind.org. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
UTILITY POLE POSITION … Police said the driver of this 2017 Toyota Rav 4 apparently fell asleep while rounding a curve on Route 3 in Bar Harbor near the Acadia National Park visitor center around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The vehicle, driven by Tyler McFarland, 23, of Carmel, crashed into a utility guy-wire support pole. McFarland was not seriously hurt although traffic had to be diverted around the site for more than an hour due to wires laying in the road. The vehicle is a total loss, police estimated. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
MIDSUMMER DREAM … The Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor held its annual Midsummer fundraising gala. Supporters and staff modeled the latest designer clothes for those in attendance. Above, Nina Emlen, heads down the walk during the fashion show. PHOTO COURTESY OF ROGIER VAN BAKEL, EAGER EYE PHOTOGRAPHY