In pictures this week

BEE HAPPY … Peter Cowin, “The Bee Whisperer,” stands with Camp Beech Cliff campers during his The Beez Kneez specialty camp. Under Cowin’s guidance, campers worked with the bees and had the opportunity to taste fresh honey. Campers were taught about the bee population’s vital role in keeping our ecosystems healthy through pollination and swarming. PHOTO COURTESY OF CAMP BEECH CLIFF
ENCHANTING! … Brittany Parker as Ariel and Andrew Simon as Prospero sing a jazzy duet in a musically enhanced, and often hilarious, version of “The Tempest,” which was performed by the Barn Arts Collective and Acadia Community Theater at the Saltair Inn in Bar Harbor last weekend. ISLANDER PHOTO BY NAN LINCOLN
OH BUOY…On July 21, Mount Desert Island conservators removed the remains of a large mooring buoy that had become stranded on the rocky shore of Black Island, north of Swans Island. The damaged buoy was leaking foam material that fish can mistake for eggs into the waters of Blue Hill Bay. PHOTO COURTESY OF GRANT HUGHES
WORK IT … Caribou’s crew works the sails during the final day of the Northeast Harbor Fleet International One Design July Series races in Great Harbor. PHOTO COURTESY OF SUE CHARLES
A WAY OF LIFE … Stonington lobsterman and photographer Jeff Dworsky will speak at the Penobscot Marine Museum in Searsport on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. during a talk entitled “A Way of Life: Fishing Families of Stonington.” The cost is $8 for general admission and $5 for museum members. Dworsky’s photography documents his fishing career and his coastal community. His photographs have appeared in “National Geographic Traveler” and “Down East Magazine.” PHOTO COURTESY OF PENOBSCOT MARINE MUSEUM
SALT SPRAY, SAILS AND SUNSHINE … Alec Fisichella, at right, takes command of the Luders 16 Ludicrous along with crew member Luke Ingebritson last Friday afternoon during the final day of the Northeast Harbor Fleet Luders July series. See more sailing news on page 8. PHOTO COURTESY OF ART PAINE
ILLEGAL MUSHROOMS … Rangers in Acadia National Park confiscated a haul of illegally picked mushrooms last week. “It is potentially deadly to collect and consume mushrooms in the park,” a statement said. Visitors are allowed to pick blueberries but not remove other vegetative matter or similar natural resources such as rocks. PHOTO COURTESY OF ANP
THANKING COLLINS AND KING … Members of Indivisible MDI, friends and supporters gathered on the Bar Harbor Village Green on Saturday to thank Maine’s U.S. Sens, Susan Collins (R) and Angus King (I) for voting against the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). PHOTO COURTESY OF GAIL LEISER
FIRED UP, READY TO ROLL … The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department took delivery of a new International fire truck this week. It can deliver 1,250 gallons of water or foam a minute onto a blaze. The $367,000 truck can carry 1,800 gallons of water. Funding came from a reserve account, a grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation and trade-in of a 1996 pumper truck. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHIEF STEVE CORSON
DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY … Walter and Helen Norwood celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 27. “We are all so blessed to be a part of their loving family and are inspired by their love,” said granddaughter Traci Norwood. PHOTO COURTESY OF TRACI NORWOOD