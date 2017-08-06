In pictures this week

BEE HAPPY … Peter Cowin, “The Bee Whisperer,” stands with Camp Beech Cliff campers during his The Beez Kneez specialty camp. Under Cowin’s guidance, campers worked with the bees and had the opportunity to taste fresh honey. Campers were taught about the bee population’s vital role in keeping our ecosystems healthy through pollination and swarming. PHOTO COURTESY OF CAMP BEECH CLIFF