In pictures this week

KNOCKING IT OUT OF THE PARK ... Dennis Damon of Trenton was inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame on July 23 in Portland. The former state senator from Hancock County was recognized for his decades of service to the sport from his time as the Mount Desert Island High School varsity baseball coach to the founding the Acadians American Legion team and his 22-year tenure as the league’s Maine field director. In 1977, Damon helped form the MDI Acadians American Legion baseball team that continues to thrive today.PHOTO COURTESY OF SOPHIA WARREN
A PURRFECT NIGHT … Drew Myers of the Crown Vics, center, “photobombs” a picture with Hancock County SPCA volunteers Gwen Johnston, left, and Grace Week at the annual Wine and Whiskers SPCA fundraising party held at the Asticou Inn on Tuesday. In 2016, the SPCA found homes for 405 cats and dogs in the community. “The numbers of animals coming into the shelter doesn’t stop,” Executive Director Diana de los Santos said. Visit www.spcahancockcounty.org. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
SULTRY SUMMER SUNRISE … The rising sun shortly after 5 a.m. paints the waters of Bar Harbor with a pastel palette on a sultry July morning. PHOTO COURTESY OF KIM SWAN
ATMOSPHERIC REALISM … Mount Desert artist Ben Lincoln with his painting “Airships #2” at the opening of an exhibit featuring his work at the Shaw Gallery in Northeast Harbor last week. The exhibit, which also includes paintings by Julie Freund and jewelry by Petra Class, is on display through Aug. 2. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
SQUARE-RIGGED AND READY … The steel-hulled square-rigged ship Oliver Hazard Perry made its inaugural visit to Bar Harbor last weekend with a group of teenage sailing trainees aboard. All aboard fully participate in ships operations. The ship is homeported in Newport, R.I. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
TWO DECADES AND COUNTING … Dispatcher Lorraine Bracy of the Mount Desert Police Department was honored last week for her 20 years of service to the town. Presenting Bracy with a commemorative plaque are, left, Chief Jim Willis and Lt. Kevin Edgecomb. PHOTO COURTESY OF KAREN RICHTER
NO PIRATES HERE … A view from the deck of the Sailing School Vessel Oliver Hazard Perry at anchor in Frenchman Bay on Saturday. Launched in 2014, the 196’ three-masted, square-rigged tall ship is the largest civilian training vessel in North America and the first ocean-going, full-rigged ship built in the United States in more than 100 years. The ship is owned by a Newport, R.I., nonprofit and offers sail training program for youth, adults and families. Visit ohpri.org. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
CALLING ON COLLINS … Staff and volunteers from the YWCA Mount Desert Island in Bar Harbor and YWCA Central Maine in Lewiston met with Sen. Susan Collins, back left, to request support for YWCA USA’s opposition to proposed budget cuts. Among those assembled are the YWCA MDI’s Abigail Robinson, beside Collins, and Jackie Davidson, beside Robinson. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YWCA OF MDI