In pictures this week

KNOCKING IT OUT OF THE PARK ... Dennis Damon of Trenton was inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame on July 23 in Portland. The former state senator from Hancock County was recognized for his decades of service to the sport from his time as the Mount Desert Island High School varsity baseball coach to the founding the Acadians American Legion team and his 22-year tenure as the league’s Maine field director. In 1977, Damon helped form the MDI Acadians American Legion baseball team that continues to thrive today. PHOTO COURTESY OF SOPHIA WARREN