In pictures this week

LET FREEDOM RING … Freedom III, a Hinckley Yachts picnic boat, was on display at the White House on Monday, July 17, representing Maine at the Made in America event on the South Lawn. Present at the event were Hinckley CEO Peter O’Connell and Maine Regional Sales Director Jack Erbes. PHOTO COURTESY OF HINCKLEY YACHTS
FLAMINGO FUN … Santa made an appearance Saturday in Harbor House’s Flamingo Festival parade. Hundreds of people lined Main Street to watch the parade, which this year had the theme “Christmas in July.” The annual event raises funds for the community service agency and is a highlight of summer in Southwest Harbor. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
PARTY HEARTY … These belles of the ball were all smiles as they posed for the camera Sunday at the annual Southwest Harbor Polo and Yacht Club cocktail party at the Causeway Club. The tongue-in-cheek club’s sole purpose is to host the event as part of Harbor House’s annual Flamingo Festival. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
COLORS OF SUMMER …The Asticou Inn is framed by the rigging of yachts docked at the Northeast Harbor Marina on a recent afternoon. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
HEAD-ON CRASH … Two people were taken to area hospitals for treatment following a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning in Southwest Harbor near Gott’s Store. Police said the driver of this 2012 Jeep, 18-year-old Jillian Dow of Trenton, was turning left across traffic into the store parking lot and pulled in front of an oncoming 1995 Ford pickup owned by A.C. Parsons Landscaping and driven by Carley Butler, 23, of Southwest Harbor. Dow and a 17-year-old female in the Parsons’ truck sustained injuries. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD