In pictures this week

Sunday - Jul 23, 2017
LET FREEDOM RING … Freedom III, a Hinckley Yachts picnic boat, was on display at the White House on Monday, July 17, representing Maine at the Made in America event on the South Lawn. Present at the event were Hinckley CEO Peter O’Connell and Maine Regional Sales Director Jack Erbes. PHOTO COURTESY OF HINCKLEY YACHTS

