In pictures this week

PARK PROGRESS … Work is underway on improvements to Grant Park in Bar Harbor. Construction started in mid-June, Public Works Director Chip Reeves said. The park’s pathways will remain accessible, but the lawn will be closed “until a firm stand of grass has grown, hopefully by the end of August,” he said. The work includes extending a water main in order to install an irrigation system in the park, some grading to smooth out an area that used to sport a tennis court, new benches and picnic tables and stone steps down to the shore on either side of a small, new amphitheater space with benches. The project is expected to cost roughly $200,000, with $30,000 donated by the Village Improvement Association.ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
STEPPING FORWARD … Tim Rich of Bar Harbor last week filed paperwork to run for U.S. Congress next year as a Democrat, challenging Bruce Poliquin to represent Maine’s 2nd District. He has lived in Down East Maine for 15 years, according to campaign statements, and has owned The Independent coffee shop on Main Street since 2011. Rich will formally kick off his campaign later this summer, he said. PHOTO COURTESY OF TIM RICH
ISLANDS PHOTO SHOW… Howie Motenko, left, and the Rev. Rob Benson pose at the opening reception for an exhibition of Motenko’s “Painting Islands” series of photographs at the Maine Seacoast Mission in Bar Harbor on July 6. Benson, former minister on the mission’s vessel Sunbeam and now pastor at the Congregational Church in Bar Harbor, suggested the islands photo project to Motenko. The photos will be on view through August. Motenko will donate all profits from the sale of prints to the mission. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
HEADED OVER TO DON’S … Josh Hichborn of Nichols Construction, left, celebrates the start of construction of a new cottage at Birch Bay Village in Bar Harbor recently. With him are Don and Joan Allen, who plan to live in the new cottage, and Birch Bay Marketing Director Susanne Hopkins. PHOTO COURTESY OF BIRCH BAY VILLAGE
BERRY, BERRY GOOD … A soon-to-be-satisfied customer is served a dish of strawberry shortcake at the annual Strawberry Festival on Tuesday at the Somesville fire station. More than 600 people went through the line in just two hours. Proceeds from the shortcake sale go to the Mount Desert Island Historical Society and the Seal Cove Auto Museum. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
BERRY, BERRY GOOD … A soon-to-be-satisfied customer is served a dish of strawberry shortcake at the annual Strawberry Festival on Tuesday at the Somesville fire station. More than 600 people went through the line in just two hours. Proceeds from the shortcake sale go to the Mount Desert Island Historical Society and the Seal Cove Auto Museum. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
BERRY, BERRY GOOD … A soon-to-be-satisfied customer is served a dish of strawberry shortcake at the annual Strawberry Festival on Tuesday at the Somesville fire station. More than 600 people went through the line in just two hours. Proceeds from the shortcake sale go to the Mount Desert Island Historical Society and the Seal Cove Auto Museum. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
BERRY, BERRY GOOD … A soon-to-be-satisfied customer is served a dish of strawberry shortcake at the annual Strawberry Festival on Tuesday at the Somesville fire station. More than 600 people went through the line in just two hours. Proceeds from the shortcake sale go to the Mount Desert Island Historical Society and the Seal Cove Auto Museum. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
BERRY, BERRY GOOD … A soon-to-be-satisfied Jennifer Myers is served a dish of strawberry shortcake at the annual Strawberry Festival on Tuesday at the Somesville fire station. More than 600 people went through the line in just two hours. Proceeds from the shortcake sale go to the Mount Desert Island Historical Society and the Seal Cove Auto Museum. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM