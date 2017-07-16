In pictures this week

PARK PROGRESS … Work is underway on improvements to Grant Park in Bar Harbor. Construction started in mid-June, Public Works Director Chip Reeves said. The park’s pathways will remain accessible, but the lawn will be closed “until a firm stand of grass has grown, hopefully by the end of August,” he said. The work includes extending a water main in order to install an irrigation system in the park, some grading to smooth out an area that used to sport a tennis court, new benches and picnic tables and stone steps down to the shore on either side of a small, new amphitheater space with benches. The project is expected to cost roughly $200,000, with $30,000 donated by the Village Improvement Association. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES