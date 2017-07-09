In pictures this week

AN INDEPENDENT SPIRIT ... A rider in one of dozens of floats in Bar Harbor's annual Fourth of July Parade shows off his holiday spirit with special spectacles Tuesday. The parade, organized by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, attracts thousands of people to the downtown.ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
SMOKE ON THE WATER, FIRE IN THE SKY … A large crowd gathered Tuesday along the Southwest Harbor waterfront to view the town’s annual Independence Day fireworks display. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
MUSSEL MAN … Scott Hammond of Bar Harbor serves up mussels for a customer at the Rotary Club’s Fourth of July Seafood Festival in Bar Harbor. The event helps raise tens of thousands of dollars for the Rotary Club’s many local and international charitable efforts. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
FIREWORKS FINALE … After an estimated 10,000 people or more turn out to watch the annual fireworks display in Bar Harbor, among the heaviest trafficked route is the Eagle Lake Road. This time lapse image was created from a series of time exposures made over the course of an hour. See video online at www.mdislander.com. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
GOING IN STYLE… Properly decked out in a driver’s cap and duster, a participant in the antique car rally in Northeast Harbor June 29 surveys the field. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
CAR GUY … Bill Barter was one of many who had vehicles on display Saturday during the Bass Harbor Day celebration at Gordius Garage in Tremont. Along with Barter’s mid-1960s Humber, the vehicles included a 1915 Detroit Electric, hot rods and classic muscle cars. Burgers, hot dogs, roast pig and other food and beverages were served. Two bands provided live music for the annual event. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
PARADISE HILL LOST … Only minimal injuries were reported when this 2017 Subaru Forester rolled over on the Paradise Hill section of the Acadia National Park Loop Road on Sunday around 3:45 p.m. According to ranger reports, the driver, a 25-year-old man from Brooklyn, N.Y., lost control of the vehicle, causing the crash. The road was closed for half an hour so the wreck could be removed. Bar Harbor Firefighters and paramedics responded. No charges were filed, although the crash remains under investigation. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
LIFE IS A CABARET … Three former Deck House players ham it up before the benefit reunion concert Monday at Camp Beech Cliff. The benefit for Alstrom Syndrome International honored the memory of Jan Marshall, one of the founders of the organization and wife of Robin Marshall, who ran the Deck House Restaurant and Cabaret Theatre for 34 years before it closed in 2009. About 18 performers entertained a large crowd inside the camp’s gymnasium. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
PASSING THE GAVEL … Outgoing MDI Toastmasters President Sallie Boggs presents the gavel to incoming President Lisa Small. They are seen here with the other officers, continuing from left, Lesley Bechtold, Lisa Horsch Clark, Caitlin Small, Yvonne Tabb and Vishal Sarsani. Members seek to improve their speaking and leadership skills. Contact Caitlin Small at [email protected] PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI TOASTMASTERS
ANTHEM OF THE SEAS … The 1,142-foot Anthem of the Seas made its first stop of 2017 in Bar Harbor last Wednesday. The Royal Caribbean cruise ship has the capacity for nearly 5,000 passengers and is one of the largest cruise ships in the world. ISLANDER PHOTO BY TAYLOR BIGLER MACE