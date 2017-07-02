In pictures this week

MARRIED FOR 254 YEARS ... Four sisters born on Mount Desert Island and their husbands, above, have been married for a combined 254 years. The girls were from same family, which also included five brothers. The couples include, from left, Jean and Robert Fernald of Mount Desert, 61 years; Sheila and Peter Smallidge of Mount Desert, 61 years; Mary and Wayne Gilley of Southwest Harbor, 65 years; and Marion "Sis" and George Peckham of Mount Desert, 67 years. PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNIFER MITCHELL