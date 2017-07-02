In pictures this week

MARRIED FOR 254 YEARS ... Four sisters born on Mount Desert Island and their husbands, above, have been married for a combined 254 years. The girls were from same family, which also included five brothers. The couples include, from left, Jean and Robert Fernald of Mount Desert, 61 years; Sheila and Peter Smallidge of Mount Desert, 61 years; Mary and Wayne Gilley of Southwest Harbor, 65 years; and Marion "Sis" and George Peckham of Mount Desert, 67 years.PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNIFER MITCHELL
GOING FOR IT … A skater completes a 180 on a part of the new concrete skate park at Main Street and Park Street in Bar Harbor. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
HOME OF THE FREE … Because of the brave. Vacationers enjoy the sunshine in Agamont Park in Bar Harbor during the week leading up to the town’s Fourth of July celebration. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
THE NEED FOR SPEED … Cameron Crawford’s Wild Wild West edges to the front of the pack during lobsterboat races in Bass Harbor on Sunday. The defending champ won Fastest Lobster Boat, fastest diesel and another diesel division. ISLANDER PHOTO BY TAYLOR BIGLER MACE
HYDRATION STATION … Candace Schuller, director of the Boston-based Rumphius Foundation, with the new water bottle-filling station at Sand Beach in Acadia National Park installed earlier this year. The foundation funded the facility in hopes of reducing the number of bottles left behind in the park. “It will improve the visitor experience for thousands of thirsty beachgoers and hikers in the area, said David MacDonald, president of Friends of Acadia. PHOTO COURTESY OF CARRIE CALLAHAN
DYING FOR LIFE … Around 50 people turned out for Indivisible MDI’s “die-in” on the Bar Harbor Village Green on Saturday. The protestors laid still for 23 minutes to represent the estimated 23 million people that would lose health coverage if the Senate Republican health care plan passes. The group has been active in lobbying Sen. Susan Collins, who this week announced her opposition to the bill. PHOTO COURTESY OF GAIL LEISER