In pictures this week

DOWNED PINE CUTS POWER ... Electricity was knocked out to parts of downtown Bar Harbor for more than four hours Wednesday morning when this large pine tree along Lower Main Street toppled across the road landing in utility lines. The tree fell around 8:20 a.m. near the Ogden Point Road. Electrical service was not restored to some downtown businesses until 1 p.m. No one was injured. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN