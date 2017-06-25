In pictures this week

DOWNED PINE CUTS POWER ... Electricity was knocked out to parts of downtown Bar Harbor for more than four hours Wednesday morning when this large pine tree along Lower Main Street toppled across the road landing in utility lines. The tree fell around 8:20 a.m. near the Ogden Point Road. Electrical service was not restored to some downtown businesses until 1 p.m. No one was injured.ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
FACES OF AMERICA … These new Americans are among 24 people from 16 countries who became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony Wednesday morning on the Jordan Pond House lawn in Acadia National Park. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN…Waving their certificates of citizenship, a group of new Americans celebrates after taking the oath of allegiance in a naturalization ceremony Wednesday morning outside Jordan Pond House in Acadia National Park. They currently live in 17 different communities in Maine. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
HAPPY RETIREMENT … Family, friends, faculty and students came together June 6 to say “thanks” to Tremont Consolidated School teacher Tammy Smith for her 23 years at the school. Smith, who has taught several grades during her tenure, most recently as library media specialist, retired at the end of the school year. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
SUMMER SUNSET … Fiery shades of red and pink light up the sky above the Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse in Tremont on a recent evening. Summer officially arrived in Down East Maine on Wednesday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY TAYLOR BIGLER MACE
ALL ABOUT THE ART … Acadia Art Achievement Award winners Jennifer Shepard, left, and Larrance Fingerhut, center, of Improv Acadia pose with Chris Vincenty of Reel Pizza Cinerama after receiving the honor during a Father’s Day Concert by Flash in the Pans in Agamont Park in Bar Harbor on Sunday. The award was presented by the Downtown Art Walks Committee. PHOTO COURTESY OF IVAN RASMUSSEN
FOUR CAR PILEUP … Police said a driver who fell asleep at the wheel Sunday on Route 3 crossed into the oncoming lane near the entrance to Acadia National Park and hit an oncoming vehicle, setting off a chain-reaction crash. The driver, Catherine Coston, 54, of Bar Harbor, sustained minor injuries, as did another of the drivers, Peter Lindquist, 61, also of Bar Harbor. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
SAFETY FIRST … Dozens of young bicyclists got free bicycle helmets and lesson on riding safely Saturday at the bicycle rodeo sponsored by the MDI Lions Club and the Southwest Harbor Police Department. “Bicycle Bob” Shields of Southwest Cycle was on hand to check bikes for defects and make adjustments. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
OPEN FOR BUSINESS … After extensive remodeling, Norman Hansen has reopened the former McKinley Market in Tremont under the name Hansen’s Outpost. Hansen purchased the store from Sheryl Harper earlier this year. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
MARINA MUNCHIES … Bill Hanscom, formerly the operator of the Coffee Cup Diner in Bar Harbor, has opened The Lobster Trap, a mobile food service at the Northeast Harbor Marina. The menu includes lobster rolls, burgers, hot dogs, fries and drinks. Hanscom said he’s open from 6 a.m. until “done” seven days a week. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD